Coastal residents concerned over possible erosion from Hurricane Imelda

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Daytona Beach are expressing concern over potential erosion due to Hurricane Imelda.

The storm is forecast to continue to move away from Florida, but it’s kicking up some major swells in the Atlantic.

The main concern for the area is erosion worsened by Imelda, further aggravated by damage from past storms that have already weakened the shoreline.

Residents along the coast have been actively preparing for the impact of wind and rain, a routine that has become more frequent since recent storms.

In Volusia County, many residents have invested in rebuilding seawalls and other protective measures since Hurricane Ian struck three years ago.

