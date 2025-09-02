Coastal showers and storms expected Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more scattered showers and storms on Tuesday.

Our area will be breezy with partly cloudy skies and a 40% of rain.

Most of the showers and storms will be at our coast.

Inland regions will experience drier weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Beachgoers should be cautious as dangerous rip currents and rough seas are anticipated at local beaches.

