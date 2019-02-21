0 Cocoa Beach leaders consider reduced penalty for marijuana possession

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach city leaders are considering an ordinance that would make possession of small amounts of marijuana a city code violation.

That change could mean a fine instead of an arrest for offenders.

WFTV reporter Melonie Holt spoke Thursday to the Cocoa Beach mayor, who said this would be another tool for officers.

Mayor Ben Malik said this proposed ordinance would not remove officers discretion to charge individuals, if appropriate.

Malik is asking commissioners to consider making small amounts of marijuana, specifically possession of 20 grams or less, a city code violation.

“Because I think it's a low-level infraction, and we just don't need to put people in jail for a low-level infraction,” Malik said.

Malik said other counties and municipalities have already done this.

“Our city attorney basically modeled our ordinance after the city of Tampa and the city of Orlando and several other counties,” Malik said.

Some visitors WFTV News spoke with Thursday thought such an ordinance was worth considering.

“With just a little amount, I don't think they should have a criminal record,” said Cocoa Beach visitor Giselle Lopez.

WFTV reached out to the city's police chief to see what he thought about the proposed ordinance, but we were told he first wanted commissioners to have an opportunity to discuss the issue tonight.

“If this is what you get pulled over for and you have hard drugs and weapons and you're a felon, you're going to jail,” Malik said. “Or if you act like an idiot and act disrespectful, you're going to jail.”

Under the proposed ordinance, possession of drug paraphernalia would also be a city code violation.

