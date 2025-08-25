Cocoa church calls crash a miracle as truck slams into building, sparing lives

COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa congregation is calling it a miracle that no one was seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into Iglesia de Cristo Misionera on Clearlake Road early Saturday morning.

A Chevy Silverado lost control and slammed into the church around 2 am, hours after a children’s revival wrapped up Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 23-year-old driver told troopers the throttle on his truck was stuck. He and a passenger walked away without serious injury.

Ada Ruiz, the Junior Pastor at the church, told us that the damage to the 30-year-old church can be repaired and the situation could have been much worse.

She added, “We are grateful for many things. We’re grateful that we didn’t have anybody inside. We’re grateful that the person... that had the accident, the guy was alive. Because if you saw the truck and how it was, it was almost impossible.”

The congregation quickly assembled to clean up, allowing church activities and services to proceed as repairs are planned.

