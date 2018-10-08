Cocoa High School on lockdown due to threat

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called in a threat, according to the Cocoa Police Department.
Police said they are investigating and have secured the campus.
They have not confirmed if the threat is credible.
The school is in the process of notifying parents.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}