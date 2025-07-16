Cocoa Police detain four suspects in string of car thefts starting in early July

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police have detained four suspects—three juveniles and one adult—in relation to a string of car thefts that started in early July.

The thefts initially occurred on July 4, when a vehicle was taken from a driveway on Yellowstone Street. The vehicle was subsequently recovered abandoned in Palm Bay.

Detectives identified four suspects in the thefts: Arshad Rucker, Syron Richardson, Lila Pilliccieri, and Kayana Hammond. They are all charged with felony grand theft auto.

Investigations showed that in most instances, key fobs were left inside vehicles, increasing their vulnerability to theft. The Cocoa Police Department recommends that residents lock their cars and remove valuables to help prevent these crimes.

Cocoa Police state that, although the investigation into the auto thefts continues, all stolen vehicles have been recovered.

