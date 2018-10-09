Cocoa police seek man who broke into home, hit woman with vase while she slept

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who broke into a home overnight and attacked a woman while she was asleep in her bedroom.
Detectives believe the same man tried to get into a second home about 90 minutes later.
Police said the man broke into one home on Jackson Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and hit a woman over the head with a heavy vase while she was sleeping.
The victim said the man then left her home.
Around 2:40 a.m., another woman called 911 and said someone was ringing the doorbell at her home on South Carolina Street.
That woman told police she could see the suspect on her home surveillance cameras.
"Fortunately for the woman in the first incident, she wasn't seriously injured. But, you know, who knows, if he continues to try this, if he escalates and does something far worse,” said Yvonne Martinez, Cocoa police public information officer.
When detectives reviewed the surveillance video, they could see the suspect removing the screen from the window before ringing the doorbell—and then left after a few minutes.
Detectives have not determined why the man broke into one home and tried to get into another.
Nothing was stolen during either incident.
