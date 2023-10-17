Coffee shop, Chicago cupcake cafe to open in downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando coffee shop and a Chicago-based cupcake bakery each plan to open locations in Orlando’s downtown Creative Village district.

Molly’s Cupcakes and Qreate Coffee each will locate in the ground-level retail space in the Modera Creative Village apartment building. The two locations will lease roughly 3,400 square feet total of the 10,000 available retail square feet in the building.

JLL’s Carey Jaffey — the broker for property owner Mill Creek Residential — confirmed both leases and said the building has retail slots of 2,605 square feet and 3,992 square feet still available.

