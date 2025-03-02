Cold front arrives, brings clear skies and cool temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front has moved through the area overnight, bringing clear skies and slightly cooler temps for Sunday.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with breezy conditions developing late. It will be another pleasant day, with highs in the mid-70s.

MORNING WX WFTV 3-2-2025

The clear skies and northerly winds will allow for a cool night tonight. We’ll see morning temps in the low 50s, with 40s likely northwest of Orlando.

Our nice weather will continue into the start of the work week. On Monday, mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday is expected to bring a few more clouds and a few isolated coastal showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

MORNING WX WFTV 3-2-2025

Big changes arrive starting Wednesday. A strong cold front will approach the area, bringing scattered showers and a few storms in the PM hours. Wednesday’s highs will soar into the mid-80s.

Behind the front, much cooler is expected for late week. We’ll see plenty of sun on Thursday, but highs will only climb into the upper 60s.

Temps will rebound for Friday and next weekend, with highs returning to the mid-70s and low 80s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group