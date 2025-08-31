Cold front to bring heavy rain and flooding risk to Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold front we have been watching for the last few days will start to shift down towards the south raising our rain chances through the end of this week.

The front will cause a handful of thunderstorms but the biggest threat for us will be the heavy rain. Rain chances will be elevated over the next few days peaking likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Some areas could experience as much as 5 to 6 inches of rainfall in the next few days. This means the main threat will be isolated flooding.

Volusia county, Flagler county and Lake county are the ones most likely to experience this heavy rain but it could happen anywhere in central Florida.

Temperatures will be held in check as most days over the next seven we’ll see highs in the upper ’80s which will be slightly below normal this time of year.

