Cold front to bring rain, storms to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a nice start to the weekend before a strong cold front will bring big chances.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny overall with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Low temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight Friday.

Watch: Groundhog Day 2024: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

The strong system will move through our area in the middle of Sunday and bring a high chance of rain and storms.

The rain is forecast to calm down some as the Pro Bowl is kicking off around 7 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Read: Saturday: Here’s how road closures will impact traffic during Olympic Marathon trials in Orlando

The rain will also linger over the start of next week.

The front will drop our temperatures down with highs in the middle to low-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group