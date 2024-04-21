A cold front comes in and brings in rain early in the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another front brings in a mini-cooldown, enjoy it as there wont be many more before summer begins.

Into the overnight, a few isolated storms possible, especially Marion, Sumter Counties.

Tomorrow, scattered rain is possible, at least in some areas for the a.m. drive. The front should be passing then.

Tomorrow afternoon, a few final showers or storms/ mainly south or near coast.

After that, we’ll cool 10 degrees or so behind the front.

Evening forecast: Sunday, April 21 (WFTV)

Mornings that follow dip into the upper 50s, after that, we’ll gradually warm back up with limited rain chances for the rest of the week.

