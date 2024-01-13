ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving through this morning, bringing gusty showers and a few isolated storms.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the rain should move out by 9 a.m.

Following the front, there will be a big cool down.

Temperatures will fall through the day.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

We’ll be in the mid-60s later this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight.

Overnight lows will hit the 40s again for most.

Cold front moves in after a few morning storms (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group