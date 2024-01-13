Cold front moves in after a few morning storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving through this morning, bringing gusty showers and a few isolated storms.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the rain should move out by 9 a.m.
Following the front, there will be a big cool down.
Temperatures will fall through the day.
We’ll be in the mid-60s later this afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to fall tonight.
Overnight lows will hit the 40s again for most.
