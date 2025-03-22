Cold start to Saturday, with some warmer weather on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a brisk start to Saturday, but a warming trend starts later today.

We will again see abundant sunshine but much lighter winds than Friday. Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND AM WX 3-22-25

Later tonight, a few clouds will move in with slightly warmer conditions. Morning lows will be in the low 50s.

The warming trend will continue into Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Highs will close out the weekend in the low 80s.

WEEKEND AM WX 3-22-25

Even warmer weather arrives next week. On Monday, expect a blend of sun and clouds, with temperatures pushing into the mid-80s.

Our next cold front arrives in the middle of next week. Right now, just a few widely scattered showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 80s.

WEEKEND AM WX 3-22-25

Drier weather returns for the end of next week, with temps in the low 80s.

