Cold Tuesday morning leads to sunny and nice afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a nice and sunny forecast Tuesday after a cold start to the morning.

Our area will have lows in the 40s early Tuesday morning and highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain low over the next few days will clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

Watch: Rebuilding Together Central Florida in need of home repair applicants

Highs in the 70s will return closer to the weekend, just in time for our next cold front.

Our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.

Read: ‘It’s never too late to pursue your dreams’: Grandmother visits Orlando for the first time at 73

Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group