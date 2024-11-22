Cold Weather Sheltering Available in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Temperatures in parts of Central Florida will drop into the 30s tonight and the community is coming together to embrace those in need like a warm hug.

Florida is taking on the cold weather season as we inch closer to December and Western Volusia County officials are making sure that the community has a warm place for those in need.

The Neighborhood Center’s The Bridge, located at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. in DeLand will open their doors at 6:30 p.m. for persons without stable housing or heating accommodations. Guests are allowed to remain through the chilly night until the sun shines the following morning until approximately 8 a.m.

The Bridge will also be serving a complimentary breakfast for all to enjoy before departure time.

For more information, contact the Neighborhood Center at 386-734-8120, ext. 601.





