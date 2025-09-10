A Colorful Clash: Why Florida’s rainbow crosswalks are a big deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heated argument over colorful crosswalks in Florida is now a legal battle.

It’s all about a rule from the Florida Department of Transportation, or FDOT, that says all painted street art, including rainbow crosswalks, has to go.

They say it’s for safety and to make roads look the same everywhere.

But many people, including those at a recent local government meeting, disagree.

FDOT District Secretary John Tyler was there as five different people told him the state’s actions were a waste of time and money.

One resident, Chris Blem, said it’s not about safety at all.

Others asked how colorful crosswalks could be more dangerous than plain ones.

Tyler didn’t respond to the comments. However, two local leaders from Orange County, Kelly Semrad and Nicole Wilson, spoke up for the residents.

Commissioner Semrad announced that Orange County is now part of a lawsuit against the state.

Commissioner Wilson added, “We stand with you in this fight to make this right,” showing they are on the community’s side.

FDOT says its rule is to make roads safer for drivers and even for self-driving cars.

But for many, the issue is more than just about paint.

They see it as an attempt to remove important symbols from their neighborhoods, especially places like the Pulse Memorial in Orlando.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News tried to get an on-camera interview with Tyler to ask about Orlando’s request for an exemption, which would allow the Pulse crosswalk to keep its colors.

We were turned down and told to submit our questions via email.

So, for now, FDOT is not speaking on camera.

This ongoing fight shows a larger disagreement over who decides what our public spaces look like and what they stand for.

