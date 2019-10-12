Come Out with Pride Festival: Parade time, road closures

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crowds are getting their rainbow flags ready before they pack into downtown Orlando on Saturday afternoon.
The Come Out with Pride Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. with plenty of live entertainment for guests to enjoy.
The Pride Marketplace opens at noon and will feature dozens of vendors, businesses and organizations that are committed to diversity in Central Florida.
The Most Colorful Parade will start at 4 p.m. and will feature nearly 150 groups that will span a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando.
Some familiar faces from Channel 9 will be there, so make sure to tell them hello!
Admission to the parade and festival is free.
The following roads will be closed due to the event:
- Southbound Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street - from Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. until Sunday, Oct.13, at 11:59 p.m.
- Magnolia Avenue from Robinson Street to Concord Street - Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue - from Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 a.m.
- Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street - Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Northbound Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street - from Friday. Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:59 p.m.
- Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue - Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Summerlin Avenue from Central Boulevard to Robinson Street - Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
More information about the festival can be found here.
