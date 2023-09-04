Comfortable weather heading into Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quiet and dry weather continues tonight.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said winds die down after sunset and, again, the upper 60s/low 70s by morning.

Day by day, the heat and humidity will build, though.

By Thursday and Friday, mid-90s and heat indices above 100 will return.

On Friday and into the weekend, afternoon storms will return.

It’s still our summer wet season, which typically lasts through mid-October.

