Commission to vote on more convention center expansion details

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to decide on food and beverage service providers for the expansion of the Orange County Convention Center.
The expansion plans include adding 280,000 square feet to the convention center.
The convention center is currently the second largest in the nation, with more than 2 million square feet of exhibit space.
The board is also scheduled to vote on allocating $9 million in tourist tax money to build a Pulse memorial and museum. The plans call for buying nine properties surrounding the nightclub.
