Commissioners to consider pilot program that could bring hundreds of scooters to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Motorized scooters could soon be riding the streets and sidewalks of Orlando.
Commissioners will consider a pilot program that could bring hundreds of scooters to the city.
On Monday, city commissioners will consider a one-year pilot program to allow motorized scooters.
The pilot program would allow companies that obtain a permit to provide a minimum of 200 scooters.
The scooters could travel up to 10 miles per hour on streets and sidewalks.
Some community's have tapped the brakes on scooters over safety concerns.
The city will get 25 cents a ride off the scooters.
Commissioners will vote on this a second time in December for the program to move forward.
If approved, the scooters could arrive by late December or January.
