ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A veteran in St. Cloud who fought for this country received a big thank-you from the community Wednesday.
The Osceola Council on Aging and volunteers from the Home Depot in St. Cloud build a 20-foot wheelchair ramp and installed grab bars throughout the home for Tim Boultbee and his wife, who uses a wheelchair.
Boultbee is an Air Force veteran who served in the Tactical Air addition.
Volunteers landscaped the home, as well as installed a 20-foot lighted flagpole to celebrate the service Boultee has given to the country, according to a news release.
"We are so proud of our Veterans here in Osceola County and we are proud to serve them with dignity and care, so we couldn't have chosen a better partner than the Home Depot Foundation,” said Beverly Hougland, president of the OCOA. "We wouldn't be able to provide these services and products to our Community Veterans without this partnership, so we are grateful to the Home Depot Foundation."
"Coming together with the Osceola Council on Aging is a step in the right direction in making a difference in our Veteran Community," said Alex Calderon, store manager at the St. Cloud Home Depot. "Taking care of our Veterans is the right thing to do, so giving back by helping this special veteran's wife and other local veterans who are in need of care, services and so much more."
