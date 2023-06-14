Community to hold ‘night of healing’ to honor Ocala mother allegedly killed by neighbor

OCALA, Fla. — Family and friends of a Marion County mother who was allegedly shot and killed by her neighbor will try to move forward with the healing process.

Ajike Owens was laid to rest in Ocala this week.

Investigators said Susan Lorincz shot her through the door of her home.

Watch: Sheriff says he was ‘glad’ to arrest woman accused of killing AJ Owens, video was the final straw

The community will hold a “night of healing” at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocala Downtown Square.

The family said the vigil will help them prepare for the next phase, urging the state attorney to enhance the charges against Lorincz.

Watch: ‘Not justifiable’: Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor through door in Marion County

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group