0 Community, law enforcement sends well-wishes to wounded Orlando police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida community and members of the law enforcement are sending well-wishes to an Orlando police officer shot in the line of duty.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was responding to a domestic violence call at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Westbrook Apartment complex, when the officer was shot.

The officer underwent surgery at ORMC and is expected to survive, according to Orlando police Chief John Mina.

People woke up Monday to news of the shooting and began offering words of encouragement and support.

Just spoke with @ChiefJohnMina about the terrible situation in Orlando, with one officer shot & wounded. FL’s brave LEO put themselves in danger everyday to protect us. We are monitoring this and praying for the safety of all involved & the quick recovery of the wounded officer. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 11, 2018

.@ChiefOttoDrozd and the men and women of OCFRD send prayers of strength and healing this morning to the @OrlandoPolice Officer who was shot last night. Thank you to those who have, and continue to, assist in the care and comfort of this Officer. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 11, 2018

Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters @OrlandoPolice and are praying for the wounded officer to make a full recovery as this situation continues. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 11, 2018

Sending our community’s support and prayers to the @OrlandoPolice officer shot late last night. We appreciate our first responders who risk their lives each day to keep us safe. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with @OrlandoPolice after last nights incident. We pray for healing and a speedy recovery. — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) June 11, 2018

KPD stands with our OPD family this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. https://t.co/L7gqon784T — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts are with Orlando Police this morning after news that one of their officers was shot in a standoff. Thankfully, according to Chief John Mina, the officer is expected to survive. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) June 11, 2018

Prayers for our OPD family. https://t.co/Xi2eZqkX0t — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 11, 2018

Chief Gauntlett and all the SCPD are praying and giving all the support to our @OrlandoPolice family and @ChiefJohnMina. https://t.co/BuClZ7wvMD — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) June 11, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters with @OrlandoPolice. One of their officers was shot overnight during a domestic disturbance. We are thankful to hear from @ChiefJohnMina the officer is expected to survive. #WeAreSCSO

Sending love and strength to the injured officer, their loved ones, and our friends at @OrlandoPolice. 💛🖤💙 https://t.co/g910dUDS4z — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) June 11, 2018

Prayers from #WPPD for a full & speedy recovery for the injured officer and their family and to our brothers & sisters at OPD responding - stay safe. https://t.co/OJ86XPFMOh — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) June 11, 2018

