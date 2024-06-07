Community rallies around pizzeria after fake order jeopardized fundraiser for injured teen

OCALA, Fla. — People in Marion County rallied together after a fundraiser for an injured teen was put into jeopardy.

Wiseguys Pizzeria in Ocala started the fundraiser to support a local high school student who was hospitalized after a car crash.

Wiseguys Pizzeria said 20% of every order would be donated to help the injured teen.

Read: ‘I was livid’: Consumer claims Zelle made it easier for scammers to hit his account

However, during the fundraiser, someone placed a $500 order but never picked it up or paid for the food.

Marion County deputies said the fake order threatened the business and the fundraising effort.

Read: Flagler County men arrested after fake sheriff’s office employee scam, deputies say

Word spread to the community, and many lined up to buy all of the pizzas so the business would not get stuck with the bill.

The effort also raised even more money for the injured student.

Read: Scammers show up at woman’s home to take her to the bank

Deputies said they are working to find the person who placed the fake order.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group