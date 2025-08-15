Community rallies to support Williams House amid code violations

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Williams House in Winter Garden is facing code violations from the county due to accessory structures and vehicles on the property.

Known for its elaborate decorations and animatronics, the Williams House has become a local attraction. However, the county’s recent citation threatens the future of these displays.

In response to the county’s actions, a petition has been launched to support the Williams House, gathering over 10,000 signatures.

