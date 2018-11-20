  • Condo fire displaces two Orange County families

    By: Sarah Wilson , Karen Parks

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two families are out of their homes after a fire tore through a condominium complex overnight.

    The fire started just after midnight Tuesday at the Commodore Place Condominiums on Honour Road in Orange County.

    Orange County Fire Rescue investigators said the fire started inside a maintenance storage closet on the second floor.

    Officials said they are not sure what inside the closet started the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

    “Luckily the fire alarm went off. We had a fire engine arrive on scene. They went up and investigated and found the fire, then called for additional resources,” said Battalion Chief David Janssen.

    Investigators said the entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.

     

     

