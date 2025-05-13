Conflict between lawmakers could impact passage of Florida’s budget

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida legislature finds itself at an impasse regarding the state’s budget.

Gov. DeSantis says he won’t be involved in trying to bridge the divide between the Senate and the House.

The House is now expected to extend the session into June.

The standoff in the legislature could mean the budget doesn’t reach the governor in time for it to be signed.

DeSantis made it clear he will not sit down for a meeting with Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez to try and settle their differences on a budget.

The governor addressed the idea that the Republican party could try to help them all with mediation, but he wanted no part.

“We’re not going to do a dog and pony show. That’s not the way it works. The way it works is: people should do their jobs,” DeSantis said.

Last week, legislative leadership said that there were unresolved issues.

A memo sent on Friday by Perez said budget negotiations had “blown up.”

