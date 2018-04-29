Two men hospitalized after fight leads to officer-involved shooting in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Two men are in the hospital after a confrontation ended with both men being shot Saturday night, Casselberry police said.
The shooting happened Saturday night around 9:22 p.m. on Griggs Avenue, according to police.
Casselberry police said that when officers responded to a disturbance on Griggs Avenue, they witnessed a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old man engaged in a confrontation.
Read: ‘You may shut the — up!': Port Authority commissioner resigns after tirade caught on dash cam
According to police, the 41-year-old man was waving around a firearm and refused to comply with officer’s commands.
Casselberry police said the 41-year-old then open fired at the 37-year-old man, who was hit.
Police said the 37-year-old man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening and remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Read: Shaquem Griffin's inspirational story not limited to football fans
Two of the officers on the scene returned fire and shot the 41-year-old man, who was transported to ORMC. He underwent surgery and is listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.
Neither officer was injured during the exchange.
Casselberry police said charges are pending against the white male.
WFTV will have the latest updates as we get more information on this incident.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}