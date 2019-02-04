PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Dunlawton Bridge has reopened after a construction fire halted traffic Monday morning, according to the City of Port Orange.
The fire broke out on the bridge around 11 a.m., closing all lanes to traffic.
Related Headlines
According to Port Orange officials, the fire was extinguished shortly before 1 p.m. but the bridge remained closed until an engineer could evaluate it.
The bridge reopened around 1:45 p.m.
Multiple agencies battled the fire on the bridge.
Officials have not said if they have determined a cause of the fire.
Channel 9’s Michael Springer is at the scene. Follow him on twitter for updates.
Bridge is back open https://t.co/xS1yJZ0zcP— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 4, 2019
Dunlawton shut down in both directions from construction equipment fire. Photo Credit .@DBShoresPS pic.twitter.com/7symWCajTD— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 4, 2019
More photos of the fire pic.twitter.com/LIsJ630kTu— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}