    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Dunlawton Bridge has reopened after a construction fire halted traffic Monday morning, according to the City of Port Orange. 

    The fire broke out on the bridge around 11 a.m., closing all lanes to traffic. 

    According to Port Orange officials, the fire was extinguished shortly before 1 p.m. but the bridge remained closed until an engineer could evaluate it. 

    The bridge reopened around 1:45 p.m. 

    Multiple agencies battled the fire on the bridge. 

    Officials have not said if they have determined a cause of the fire. 

