Construction worker accused of killing co-worker at Davenport job site

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A construction worker was crushed to death by a skid steer, and now his co-worker is accused of manslaughter.

Deputies said Angel Bautista Martinez initially claimed he wasn’t operating the small tractor, but blood evidence and witnesses told law enforcement a different story.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a construction site on Founders Way in Davenport.

Deputies said upon arrival at the construction site, Jose Lopez was found dead underneath a raised loading bucket with severe head trauma.

Witnesses told deputies that Martinez had been operating the skid steer most of the day.

Deputies said blood spatter inside the cab and on Martinez’s clothes indicated he was in the driver’s seat at the time of the incident.

Polk County deputies said Martinez was arrested and is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Deputies said Martinez is also being held on an ICE detainer after authorities learned he is in the country illegally.

