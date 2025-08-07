Convicted felon charged with attempted murder after violent carjacking in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said a man is accused of attempted second-degree murder after a violent carjacking.

Officers said 29-year-old Christopher De Jesus Baez allegedly took the victim’s gun and forced him out of his car at gunpoint, firing shots during the carjacking.

The incident happened on July 31 near Lake Margaret Drive and Dixie Belle Drive.

Investigators said Baez fired one round inside the vehicle and another directly at the victim before fleeing.

Officers said they located the stolen vehicle and Baez at an apartment complex near Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway.

Baez, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses, police said.

The charges against Baez include attempted second-degree murder, armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

