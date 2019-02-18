Convicted sexual predator accused of exposing himself to girl at Aquatica, report states

ORLANDO, Fla. - A convicted sexual predator is accused of exposing himself to a girl at Aquatica in February, according to an arrest report.
Gerald Youmans, 52, is facing a lewd exposure charge after Orange County deputies allege he exposed himself to a girl while sitting on a bench in the water park, records show.
Related Headlines
The girl’s family was visiting the water park Feb. 9 when the incident occurred in the dolphin viewing area, the report states.
TRENDING NOW:
- False report of gun causes panic during security breach at Orlando International Airport, police say
- Body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found in rural Osceola County, police say
- VIDEO: 'No one wants to see that': Man says someone was watching him through his Nest camera
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
When the family confronted the man, they said he walked out of the park and got into a silver Honda sedan, which investigators determined was registered to Youmans, the report states.
The victim described how the man exposed himself in an interview with forensic investigators before identifying him in a photo lineup, according to the report.
SeaWorld security officers determined Youmans is an annual pass-holder for SeaWorld and had been in the park Feb. 9, the report states.
Records with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement indicate Youmans was convicted of exposing himself to a minor in Palm Beach in 2004.
He is being held in the Orange County Jail.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}