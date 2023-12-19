Cool and breezy Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cool and breezy on Tuesday.

Our area had a cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s for some.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the low 60s.

We will be cold again Tuesday night with low temperatures back in the 40s in parts of Central Florida.

Our weather will be slightly milder later this week.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s by the weekend.

Our next system arrives on Christmas with a chance of showers.

