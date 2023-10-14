ORLANDO, Fla. — Here comes our cool front; stand back.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Saturday night, we’re just waiting, and the weather’s fairly quiet.

It’ll pass some areas, like Marion County, before you wake up.

It should pass Orlando as you wake up if you’re not sleeping in after a long night.

In the passing front, a stray shower will be possible, but most areas will stay dry.

Read: Tropical Storm Sean expected to weaken, high chance tropical disturbance will develop this weekend

The winds will pick up a little, bringing cooler and much less humid air.

As a result, the afternoon will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Read: Spooktacular Candy Bash coming to Goldenrod Recreation Center

But we’re really just starting; the coolest weather so far this year will settle in for the next few nights, with Orlando dipping into the 50s for the first time this fall season.

It looks like the dry season is upon us.

Cool front heads to Central Florida in the next few nights (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group