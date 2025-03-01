Cool morning temperatures, leading to beautiful start to weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a cloudy and cooler start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Don’t let that fool you; it will be a marvelous day across Central Florida.

Partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 70s today.

Tomorrow there will be more sunshine, but slightly cooler.

Our beaches will see highs on Sunday in the upper 60s and low 70s, and our inland communities will have highs in the low to mid-70s.

