Cool temperatures for the evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tonight is going to continue to have cool temperatures.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that warmer weather is right around the corner.
Starting Wednesday the temperatures will start hitting the 80s.
There will also be spotty rain this week.
