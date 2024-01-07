Cool temps ahead as next rainfall could bring cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday started with some light showers and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Central Florida should expect

Monday will be mainly cloudy with light showers.

Tuesday will have temperatures in the 80s, with rough winds around 4- 5 p.m.

Read: Central Florida city will be hosting a new entertainment event

A Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Tuesday afternoon for strong storm wind gusts, lighting, heavy rain, even an isolated tornado will be possible.

As the storm passes, colder and drier air will follow into Wednesday and Thursday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group