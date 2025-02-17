Cool temps for the evening with overnight lows in the 50s, temps will reach 80s by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain will come to an end leaving us cool and breezy.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s as skies continue to clear.

Lots of sunshine expected for Monday afternoon but we will be staying cool.

Highs will only warm to around 70 degrees. Back into the mid 70s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Then we will see 80s return on Wednesday before afternoon showers roll in.

