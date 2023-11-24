Orlando, Fla. — While Thanksgiving was cool, it wasn’t the coldest on record, that distinction goes back almost a hundred years, when Orlando hit 36° Thanksgiving morning in 1925.

Cool temps give way to Sunshine this holiday weekend

On Friday, the big shopping day, will also be cool..

A stray shower, sprinkle or passing drizzle will be possible at any point of the day, but any rain should move on quickly.

Saturday the sun returns, and Sunday will be the warmest of the holiday weekend

