Cool weather throughout Central Florida tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few locations in Central Florida will be in the 40s overnight.

Central Florida will be staying dry and quiet with cool air.

Rip currents have been strong through the beaches.

Weather 04/13/2024

With the dry air and the breeze, the Florida Forest Service said they have been working with a few brushfires this weekend, and ‘sensitive fire conditions’ have developed.

Heat will build up in the upcoming week and will be in the 90s.

