Cool weather for tonight; How low temps will be

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coolest weather of the week? That’s tonight.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the weather will be quiet through Friday.

But then, our next storm system arrives for the weekend, with a potentially wet Daytona 500.

We could use the rain, though; it’s been relatively dry lately.

Evening forecast: Tuesday, Feb. 13 Our next storm system arrives this weekend. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Evening forecast: Tuesday, Feb. 13 Rainfall levels (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Evening forecast: Tuesday, Feb. 13 Daytona 500 weekend forecast (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

