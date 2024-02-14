Cool weather for tonight; How low temps will be

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coolest weather of the week? That’s tonight.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the weather will be quiet through Friday.
But then, our next storm system arrives for the weekend, with a potentially wet Daytona 500.
We could use the rain, though; it’s been relatively dry lately.
