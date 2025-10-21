Cooler days ahead after warm and cloudy Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday.

The high temperature will reach around 87 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The weather will remain warm throughout Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region.

A dry front is expected to move into the area on Wednesday, bringing breezier conditions.

This change will lead to slightly cooler temperatures as the week progresses.

As the week continues, the arrival of the dry front will bring a shift in weather patterns, offering a brief respite from the warm temperatures.

