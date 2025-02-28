Cooler temps and sunny weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a warm Thursday across the area, but slightly cooler weather is on the way to close out the work week.

A cold front will swing through the overnight tonight, and a few sprinkles will be possible this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Slightly cooler temperatures are ahead for Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Fantastic weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with just a few clouds. Highs on both weekend days will be in the mid-70s.

The nice stretch of weather continues into the start of next week. A few more clouds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with temps both days in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next storm system will likely arrive in the middle of next week, with a few showers and cooler temps likely.

