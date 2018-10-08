0 9 At Your Desk: Monday, Oct. 8

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Monday:



HURRICANE MICHAEL: Michael has strengthened into a hurricane that is expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say the storm's large size, strong winds and heavy rains could produce a lot of flooding, and the shape of this stretch of coastline makes it particularly vulnerable to storm surge. Parts of the Tampa Bay area and the western Florida Panhandle also could see up to 4 feet of storm surge. Track the storm here.

MICHAEL IS NOW A HURRICANE: The track is the same - headed to the Florida Panhandle. A dangerous & life-threatening surge is expected in the Big Bend area. Damaging winds likely around FSU! pic.twitter.com/xjuwQNSFuB — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) October 8, 2018

WELCOME, MR. PRESIDENT: President Donald Trump will be in Orlando on Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention. Watch his speech at the Orange County Convention Center right here at 1:30 p.m.

HIT-AND-RUN: A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car on Alafaya Trail near UCF. Troopers said the driver took off, but they have a piece of evidence that might be of help.

BALANCING ACT: A three-car crash in Arizona ended with a pickup truck balanced on top of a car. It's a picture you just have to see to believe.

LIMO CRASH: In the deadliest accident in the United states in almost 10 years, 20 people died when a limousine driver lost control on a steep highway in upstate New York and careened through an intersection, crashing into a parked vehicle and landing in a ravine, according to state police. Here's what you can do to help the victims and their families.

DRIVE THE VOTE: Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to the polls.

KIDNAPPING: Police said a father kidnapped his infant child, prompting an Amber Alert on Sunday. A friend of the family returned the child safely, but police still need help finding the father..

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Navy veteran contacted Action 9 claiming the VA refused to pay his disability claim after he was injured for life as a teenager. After winning an appeal nearly 40 years later, the government still didn't pay the veteran's $90,000 settlement. See what happened when Action 9's Todd Ulrich stepped in, tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

