At Your Desk: Tuesday, Oct. 3

HERO STATUS: A man rushed through a burning apartment building to bang on doors and alert his neighbors of the blaze, firefighters said. The fire displaced nearly 20 people, but no injuries were reported. See video of the fire.

TESTING, TESTING 1, 2, 3: The national Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system will be tested today after a nearly two-week delay. Your phone, TV and radio may screech and beep ths afternoon but DON'T PANIC. Here's what the alert will say.

SUGAR AND SPICE AND...WELL, JUST SPICE ACTUALLY: A woman was arrested Tuesday after she threw a mixture of salt and cayenne pepper at two Cambridge Elementary School students, the Cocoa Police Department said. Here's why she was feeling so salty.

GUN IN SCHOOL: A 9-year-old South Florida boy was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to an elementary school and aimed it at students while in a classroom, according to reports. Read the disturbing threat police said he made to fellow students.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH: Does the thought of having a mammogram scare or overwhelm you? You're not alone. The fear of bad news and the discomfort factor has kept many woman from getting the potentially life-saving screening. But don't worry, Channel 9 anchor and breast cancer survivor Vanessa Echols is here to help. She'll be hosting a Facebook Live tonight with doctors from Florida Health, who will demonstrate the step-by-step process on an actual patient. We're in this together! Watch the live special at 6:45 p.m. on WFTV's Facebook page.

IT'S GONNA BE LEGENDARY: We're just "Ordinary People," hoping to get a glimpse of John Legend! The musician and actor will appear and perform at a Get Out the Vote kick-off event at Evans High School.

MARKEITH LOYD: Accused killer Markeith Loyd is back in the courtroom as his lawyers make a case to the judge to take the death penalty off the table. Reporter Field Sutton is all over this story with updates from the courtroom.

WI-FI IN THE SKY: You may be able to put down that primitive paperback or magazine on your next Delta flight and instead bust out your phone or tablet FREE of charge. The air line will soon be offering FREE in-flight Wi-Fi to all of its passengers, the company’s chairman said. Did we mention that it will be FREE? Here's the scoop.

