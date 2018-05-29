  • Corrections officer rapes inmate, says ‘never see daylight' if reported, deputies say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A corrections officer at the Orange County Regional Juvenile Assessment and Detention Center has been arrested after accusations surfaced he raped a teen inmate, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Marcus Leon James, 26, of Orlando, faces charges of sexual assault on a person under the age of 18 and sexual misconduct by a corrections officer.

    The victim told investigators the victim and another inmate were told to clean several areas on May 27 and the victim was told to go into James' office, investigators said.

    James is accused of raping the victim and said if the victim told anyone they would “never see the daylight again,” investigators said.

    James then gave the victim and another inmate a McDouble hamburger from McDonald’s, deputies said.

    James denied raping the victim while he was questioned by deputies and said he stood in the doorway while the area was cleaned.

