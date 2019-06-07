Corrections officer shot during training in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A corrections officer was shot in the thigh Friday morning during firearms training at a gun range, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said the shooting happened shortly after 10:45 a.m. at the Orange County Sheriff's Office Gun Range at Wewahootee Road near the Beachline and Innovation Way.
The corrections officer is being flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a precaution, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
