Counterproposal filed against Florida Power & Light rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Power & Light plans to raise power bills, but opponents are challenging the increase with a counterproposal that would trim potential increases over the next four years.

The new filing appears to set the stage for a battle over a rate case involving billions of dollars this October.

The filing comes after FPL and several groups and businesses filed their proposed settlement last week.

If the proposed settlement is approved, FPL says the average customer will see rates go up about $4 per month beginning in January and continue increasing each year through 2029.

