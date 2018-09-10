County workers find man's body in Orange County pond, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County medical examiner is working to identify a body that was found Monday morning in a pond.
Two county workers were lowering the water level when they found the man’s fully-clothed body in the pond, which is near the corner of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive.
“We called our homicide team and our marine team to retrieve the body and find out what was going on,” said Jane Watrel, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
It's not known how long the body was in the water, but investigators believe it was most likely for more than 24 hours, because the body is described as badly decomposed.
Watrel said it’s too early to tell if foul play was involved.
“I just can't say. We're just going to try to get that autopsy done so we can figure out what happened,” she said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
